Actor Madhu Prakash’s wife commits suicide

Telugu film and TV actor Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharati on Tuesday committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in Panchavati colony in Hyderabad’s Manikonda.

Advertising

Marital discord between the couple is suspected to have pushed Bharati to take the extreme step.

Local news channels reported that Bharati was unhappy with Madhu Prakash not spending enough time with her citing his work commitments. She, reportedly, filed police complaints against her husband in the past.

According to ABN Telugu, Bharati made a video call to her husband around 7:30 pm on Tuesday and threatened to kill herself. Prakash rushed to their residence, but it was too late. Her room was locked from the inside and he finally managed to open the doors with another key, only to find his wife hanging from the ceiling fan.

Advertising

Prakash informed Rayadurgam police, who have started an investigation into the case. The actor’s statement has also been taken.

Madhu Prakash is a popular television actor who has worked in many serials. He also appeared in director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.