Madhavan’s first look from Nishabdam unveiled

The first look of R Madhavan from the multi-lingual film Nishabdam was launched on Monday on the occasion of Dussehra. On the first look poster, Madhavan is seen playing a musical instrument in the middle of grasslands and is looking dapper in his simple yet stylish makeover. The actor is playing a “celebrity musician” character named Anthony.

TG Vishwa Prasad and screenwriter Kona Venkat are bankrolling the project under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation banners respectively while Hemant Madhukar of A Flat fame is the director. Madhukar shared the first look of Madhavan on his Twitter handle and wrote, “He will steal your heart away with his charm. Meet Anthony, a celebrity musician! Madhavan as Anthony, Nishabdam.”

Nishabadam has Anushka Shetty opposite Madhavan. She is playing a character of “mute artiste” named Sakshi. Presently, the movie is in the last leg of its shoot and the team has already wrapped up a long US schedule involving its entire major cast. The post-production work of the flick is also going on in full swing simultaneously in the US. Interestingly, besides having Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala, the film also stars Michael Madsen of Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill fame in a pivotal role.

On the other side, the makers are planning to bring Nishabdam to the theatres in December based on the availability of screens. Being produced in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English, the flick has Gopi Sunder on board to score the music and Shaniel Deo is taking care of the cinematography.