Senior actor-producer Madala Ranga Rao dies at 71

Telugu actor and filmmaker Madala Rangarao dies at 71. Telugu actor and filmmaker Madala Rangarao dies at 71.

Senior Telugu actor and filmmaker Madala Rangarao died of sustained illness in the wee hours of Sunday. He was 71 years of age. The actor had been known to be suffering from health issues for sometime. According to reports, the actor was also operated in 2017 after he suffered from a cardiac arrest. He was admitted on May 19, 2018 for treatment and breathed his last during the same.

Rangarao was known for his ‘revolutionary films’ in the 1980s, also popularly known as the Red Star in Tollywood. Several of his films had leftists ideologies and were about the people’s revolution. However, media reports claim that he denied supporting naxalism.

Rangarao began his career in 1974 with the Telugu satire Chairman Chalamayya. He started his own production company and bankrolled and acted in films like Yuvatharam Kadilindi (1980), Erra Mallelu (1981), Mahaprasthanam (1982), Praja Shakthi (1983), Veera Bhadrudu(1984), Swarajyam, Maro Kurukshetram and Erra Suryudu.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have condoled the Red Star’s demise. Several celebrities have taken to Twitter to document their condolences.

An era of revolutionary films…Thank you for your contribution to Indian cinema! Deepest condolences to the family on the demise of #MadalaRangaRao garu.May his soul rest in peace…🙏 pic.twitter.com/zhbIPBevmT — Manoj Kumar Manchu❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 27, 2018

“Very sad to hear that our Red star #madalaRangarao garu is no more..May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted actor Srikanth Meka. Power star Pawan Kalyan has also conveyed his condolences.

