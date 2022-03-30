Nithiin unveils ‘First Attack’ teaser of Macherla Niyojakavargam: ‘The real hunt begins…’

On the occasion of Nithiin‘s birthday, the makers of his next film Macherla Niyojakavargam unveiled the teaser, titled First Attack. Nithiin shared the teaser on his social media handles and wrote, “It’s only a sample! The real hunt begins in theatres on July 8th. Here’s the #FirstAttack of

#MacherlaNiyojakavargam.”

While the teaser doesn’t give away many plot details, it shows Nithiin in some intense action sequences as he takes on goons. It seems to be set in a carnival, as the thugs, who enter the premises to kill Nithiin, have tiger paint on their bodies and faces. However, Nithiin’s character smacks them down with some gravity-defying punches. The film promises to be an adrenaline pumping rollercoaster.

Nithiin plays an IAS Officer named Siddharth Reddy, who is deputed as a collector of the Guntur district in the Macherla Niyojakavargam movie. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with political elements, the film has Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa as the female leads.

Directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, the film is bankrolled by Sreshth Movies banner in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainments. The film’s cinematography is handled by Prasad Murella and Mahati Swara Sagar is the music composer. Macherla Niyojakavargam will release in cinemas on July 8th.