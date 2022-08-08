Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart: Nithiin

August 8, 2022 2:31:49 pm
The pre-release event of Macherla Niyojakavargam was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. Besides the film’s lead actors Nithiin and Krithi Shetty, directors Surender Reddy, Meher Ramesh and Vakkantham Vamsi also graced the event as special guests.
During the event, Nithiin, who plays an IAS officer in the film, thanked the cast and crew of Macherla Niyojakavargam. He also thanked his fans for supporting him in his journey. The actor said, “Thanks to all the guests for gracing the event. This year marks my 20th year in the film industry. I wouldn’t have been here today without the support of the audience and my fans. Thank you for your love and support. I will work hard for the next 20 years as well. I always need your support, and I hope it continues. Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart. Thanks to Rajendra Prasad garu, Brahmaji garu and Vennela Kishore garu for being a part of this movie. Samuthirakani sir, I have learnt a lot from you, and the working experience with you has been so good. You helped us a lot and thanks for that sir. I wish to work with you in more films and your direction as well sir (laughs). Thanks to all the crew members who lent their great support for the film.”
Extending his praise for music composer Mahati Swara Sagar, Nithiin added, “Sagar gave us three tunes for each song. The film’s audio is already a hit. He has provided a terrific background score for the movie.”
Nithiin also heaped praise on the film’s heroines and director. He said, “Catherine, it was lovely working with you. Krithi Shetty – though she looks innocent, she is very sharp and mature when it comes to her profession. She has a long way to go. All the best Krithi.”
Subscriber Only Stories
“The film’s director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy has put his sweat and soul into this movie. I strongly believe that he will become a big commercial director. We have made a good movie and are confident about its success at the box office. See you all in theatres,” the actor concluded.
Bankrolled by Sresht Movies, Macherla Niyojakavargam will release on August 12.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to stream on Prime Video from August 11
Ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish breaks ranks with BJP: RJD
‘We pretty much achieved it, but that’s not the end of the road for us’: Rohit Sharma in his dressing room address
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final
Five reasons why you should replace regular oil with avocado oil
Chennai This Week: Colorful Skies, some laughter and soulful music
Haryana Assembly monsoon session begins today, legislators to use only tabs
Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How the numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly
JEE Main 2022 topper Shrenik Mohan Sakala switched to CBSE for better JEE preparation
Gold Silver Rate Today(August 8): Bullion prices mixed in spot, futures gain
JEE Main 2022: Girl topper Palli Jalajakshi shares top spot with friend Menda Hima Vamsi
Why Australia’s Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play Commonwealth Games women’s cricket final despite Covid-positive test