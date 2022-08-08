Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart: Nithiin

The pre-release event of Macherla Niyojakavargam was held on Sunday in Hyderabad. Besides the film’s lead actors Nithiin and Krithi Shetty, directors Surender Reddy, Meher Ramesh and Vakkantham Vamsi also graced the event as special guests.

During the event, Nithiin, who plays an IAS officer in the film, thanked the cast and crew of Macherla Niyojakavargam. He also thanked his fans for supporting him in his journey. The actor said, “Thanks to all the guests for gracing the event. This year marks my 20th year in the film industry. I wouldn’t have been here today without the support of the audience and my fans. Thank you for your love and support. I will work hard for the next 20 years as well. I always need your support, and I hope it continues. Macherla Niyojakavargam is very close to my heart. Thanks to Rajendra Prasad garu, Brahmaji garu and Vennela Kishore garu for being a part of this movie. Samuthirakani sir, I have learnt a lot from you, and the working experience with you has been so good. You helped us a lot and thanks for that sir. I wish to work with you in more films and your direction as well sir (laughs). Thanks to all the crew members who lent their great support for the film.”

Extending his praise for music composer Mahati Swara Sagar, Nithiin added, “Sagar gave us three tunes for each song. The film’s audio is already a hit. He has provided a terrific background score for the movie.”

Nithiin also heaped praise on the film’s heroines and director. He said, “Catherine, it was lovely working with you. Krithi Shetty – though she looks innocent, she is very sharp and mature when it comes to her profession. She has a long way to go. All the best Krithi.”

“The film’s director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy has put his sweat and soul into this movie. I strongly believe that he will become a big commercial director. We have made a good movie and are confident about its success at the box office. See you all in theatres,” the actor concluded.

Bankrolled by Sresht Movies, Macherla Niyojakavargam will release on August 12.