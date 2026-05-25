Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays deadly daughter-in-law, watch

Tralala Moving Pictures has come up with its latest production, this time starring the owner herself. In the Nandini Reddy directorial Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a saree-clad action heroine who may not be the perfect daughter-in-law but promises to risk her life to protect her family. The makers dropped the film’s trailer on Monday, showcasing Samantha performing intense action sequences while dressed in sarees.

The over three-minute trailer opens with Samantha awkwardly entering a family setup as someone in the background says, “I think I have seen you before. What is your name?” Soon, it is revealed that while Samantha is trying to appear naïve and win over the family, she is secretly dealing with dangerous men. She attempts to impress her boyfriend’s family while competing with another daughter-in-law who seems perfect at everything.