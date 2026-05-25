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Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays deadly daughter-in-law, watch
The makers dropped Maa Inti Bangaaram’s trailer on Monday, showcasing Samantha Ruth Prabhu performing intense action sequences while dressed in sarees.
Tralala Moving Pictures has come up with its latest production, this time starring the owner herself. In the Nandini Reddy directorial Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a saree-clad action heroine who may not be the perfect daughter-in-law but promises to risk her life to protect her family. The makers dropped the film’s trailer on Monday, showcasing Samantha performing intense action sequences while dressed in sarees.
The over three-minute trailer opens with Samantha awkwardly entering a family setup as someone in the background says, “I think I have seen you before. What is your name?” Soon, it is revealed that while Samantha is trying to appear naïve and win over the family, she is secretly dealing with dangerous men. She attempts to impress her boyfriend’s family while competing with another daughter-in-law who seems perfect at everything.
Watch Maa Inti Bangaaram trailer below:
Samantha’s character says in the trailer: “A daughter-in-law is expected to have many qualities to be seen as the ideal woman. She should be beautiful, soft-spoken, well-behaved, should cook, and sing well. I have none of those qualities. But I can promise you this — I would risk everything to keep my family safe.”
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Moments later, the trailer shifts gears into full-fledged action, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu seen breaking bones and fighting goons while draped in sarees. Gulshan Devaiah appears to play the antagonist. However, who these goons are and why they threaten Samantha’s family will only be revealed when the film releases in theatres on June 19.
Samantha is yet to deliver a major theatrical hit since Oh! Baby, which was also directed by Nandini Reddy. Since The Family Man, Samantha has increasingly moved into action-oriented roles with projects like Yashoda and Citadel: Honey Bunny. It now remains to be seen whether this latest offering strikes a chord with audiences.
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