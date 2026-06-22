Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office collection day 3: Samantha’s film crosses Rs 41 crore

When Maa Inti Bangaaram opened on Friday, it did so without the kind of mega budget or mass hero backing that has driven most of this year’s big Telugu hits. By the end of its first weekend, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer pushed its worldwide gross to Rs 41 crores.

According to data tracked by Sacnilk, the film played across 2,965 shows on Sunday, taking its three day India net total to Rs 23.10 crore and the India gross to Rs 26.69 crore. Overseas, it added Rs ₹4.00 crore on Day 3, lifting its overseas gross to Rs 15.10 crore, which puts the combined worldwide gross at Rs 41.79 crore for the opening weekend.

What makes that number worth pausing on is not the size of it, but the shape of the weekend behind it. The film opened with a net of Rs 5.35 crore on Friday, rose to Rs 7.65 crore on Saturday, and then jumped 32 per cent to Sunday’s Rs 10.10 crore. Sacnilk’s occupancy figures moved in the same direction, climbing from 31.9 per cent on Friday to 44.6 per cent on Saturday and then to 53.4 per cent on Sunday, its highest yet.

What makes that number worth pausing on is not the size of it, but the shape of the weekend behind it. The film opened with a net of Rs 5.35 crore on Friday, rose to Rs 7.65 crore on Saturday, and then jumped 32 per cent to Sunday’s Rs 10.10 crore. Sacnilk’s occupancy figures move in the same direction, climbing from 31.9 per cent on Friday to 44.6 per cent on Saturday and then to 53.4 per cent on Sunday, its highest yet.

To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly – from the young to the… pic.twitter.com/555ZjHnWiY — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 20, 2026

Films that ruled 2026

Comparing Day 3 collections across this year’s releases puts the number in perspective, though the films are not really playing in the same league to begin with. Ram Charan’s Peddi, by far the biggest Telugu release of the year, collected Rs 29.10 crore net on its Day 3 alone, across 9,019 shows, on its way to crossing Rs 300 crore worldwide within eleven days. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the year’s other major hit, added close to Rs 19.65 crore on its Day 3 according to Sacnilk, en route to a final worldwide tally above Rs 300 crore as well.

Also Read: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about ‘fixing a date’ to welcome her first child

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected Rs 10.7 crore on its Day 3, a number close to what Maa Inti Bangaaram managed, but the comparison ends there. Ustaad Bhagat Singh had opened to Rs 34 crore net on Day 1 alone, and its Day 3 figure represented a steep fall from that high, with negative word of mouth setting in almost immediately.

However, Maa Inti Bangaaram sits at the opposite end of that pattern. It opened small by comparison and has gained ground on each of its first three days, rather than opening big and fading. Set against Samantha’s own filmography, that Day 3 net of ₹10.10 crore is also notable in isolation, since it is roughly double her Day 1 opening for Shaakuntalam in 2023, a film that struggled to cross double digit worldwide collections even after four days and was widely viewed as a box office disappointment. It also comfortably beat the opening day numbers of Yashoda in 2022, with Rs 5 crores worldwide gross, and Oh Baby in 2019, both of which had been seen as successful examples of Samantha headlining content driven, female led projects.

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What’s Maa Inti Bangaram about?

Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and written by Raj Nidimoru along with Vasanth Maringanti and Prahas Boppudi, follows a woman who is an ex assassin and is pulled back into that world when danger from it resurfaces and threatens the family she has built. It was produced under Samantha’s own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, alongside Nidimoru, with music by Santhosh Narayanan. The film also released in Tamil under the title Engal Thangam.