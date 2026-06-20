Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Samantha’s actioner earns Rs 5.35 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on the big screen with the action entertainer Maa Inti Bangaaram, which hit theatres on Friday and registered a strong start at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated net collection of Rs 5.35 crore on its opening day. Its domestic gross collection stood at around Rs 6.2 crore, while the film added another Rs 4.5 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 10.7 crore.

A language-wise breakdown of the film’s opening-day numbers shows that the Telugu version contributed the bulk of the earnings, collecting around Rs 5.15 crore net. The Tamil version accounted for the remaining Rs 20 lakh. The film was screened across 2,658 shows and recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 39.12%. Occupancy began at 26.15% in the morning shows, rose to 36.15% in the afternoon, climbed further to 40.15% in the evening, and peaked at 51.38% during the night shows. Among major centres, Hyderabad led the way with 432 shows and an overall occupancy of 50.3%. Bengaluru followed with 238 shows and an occupancy of 24.5%.