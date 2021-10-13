MAA elections 2021: Winners from Prakash Raj’s panel resign from their posts ‘for the benefit of MAA’

Although the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections 2021 are over, it seems like the tiff between the panels of Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu is not going to end any time soon. On Tuesday, 11 Prakash Raj panel members, who won in the recently held MAA elections, resigned from their respective posts alleging controversial behaviour by actor Mohan Babu on election day. They also cited that it wouldn’t be possible to run MAA in a healthy environment when there are elected members from two different groups in the executive body.

In a press meet held on Tuesday, Prakash Raj said, “Elections are over, and results have come out. As CineMAA Biddalu panel, we contested in the elections with many dreams, and 11 members have won. But, we discussed several incidents which have taken place over the past three days. For the sake of MAA, we told all to elect those from one panel. Cross voting took place, resulting in the win of members from each panel. As a panel, we also discussed the way MAA elections were conducted. Even though there was rowdyism, exchange of harsh words, injustice in postal ballot votes, we wanted to continue the election process. Some people abused and smacked actors Benerjee and Tanish. First, the election results were announced, but the results of the executive committee (EC) were sidelined. On the first day counting, we secured 11 seats in the EC. On the first day, it took around five hours to count the polled votes. But, it took a day to count the postal ballot votes. Surprisingly, all counts changed suddenly. They said we won only 8 seats in the EC.”

“After his win, Vishnu in a press meet said that he would work with all elected members, but he also hinted at his majority (in MAA). We felt sad about it. Is it possible to work together when there is a differentiation and having elected members from two different panels? We have seen it for the past two years. We do not want that to repeat again. The winners (from my panel) doubted whether they could work in an environment like that once again. We pondered whether the welfare schemes of MAA would get halted because of several issues or when we question the problems. Vishnu Manchu should work well as the president of MAA for the next two years. He promised to do a lot for MAA. So, we should not become a hurdle for his good intentions. At the same time, if he fails in doing his duties, he should not blame us as a reason for his failure. So, after much deliberation, the winners from our panel decided to resign from their respective posts. It’s not a decision that has been taken emotionally, but it is a decision for the benefit of MAA with a feeling of responsibility,” he added.

Prakash Raj suggested Vishnu Manchu to work freely but also warned that he and his panel will be questioned on behalf of the voters, if he fails in his responsibilities as MAA president. The actor even said he would reconsider his resignation from MAA, if Vishnu gives a promise that there is no outsider and insider issue. In the press meet, he also squashed speculations of starting a new association for artistes.