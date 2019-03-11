MAA election results 2019: Naresh VK is the new president

The Movie Artists Association (MAA) election for the tenure of 2019-21 was held on Sunday. Out of the 745 members, 472 members cast their votes to elect the President, Executive Vice President, Treasurer, General Secretary and executive committee members.
Winners:
Naresh VK— MAA President
Rajasekhar— Executive Vice President
Jeevitha Rajasekhar — General Secretary
SV Krishna Reddy and actress Hema — Vice Presidents
Rajiv Kanakala — Treasurer
Siva Balaji and Gautham Raju — Joint Secretaries
Actors Ali, Tanikella Bharani, Uttej, Sai Kumar, Suresh Kondeti, Prithvi, Raja Ravindra, Thanish, Venu Madhav and Anitha Chowdary among others were elected as the executive committee members.