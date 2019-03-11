Toggle Menu
MAA election results 2019: Naresh VK is the new president

Naresh VK defeated Shivaji Raja by 69 votes to become the new president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA).

MAA President Naresh VK addresses the media.

The Movie Artists Association (MAA) election for the tenure of 2019-21 was held on Sunday. Out of the 745 members, 472 members cast their votes to elect the President, Executive Vice President, Treasurer, General Secretary and executive committee members.

Winners:

Naresh VK— MAA President
Rajasekhar— Executive Vice President
Jeevitha Rajasekhar — General Secretary
SV Krishna Reddy and actress Hema — Vice Presidents
Rajiv Kanakala — Treasurer
Siva Balaji and Gautham Raju — Joint Secretaries

Actors Ali, Tanikella Bharani, Uttej, Sai Kumar, Suresh Kondeti, Prithvi, Raja Ravindra, Thanish, Venu Madhav and Anitha Chowdary among others were elected as the executive committee members.

