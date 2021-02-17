Theatrical distribution rights of SS Rajamouli’s RRR acquired by Lyca Productions

SS Rajamouli's RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. (Photo: PR Handout)

Noted Tamil film production and distribution house Lyca Productions has bagged the theatrical rights of the much-awaited SS Rajamouli film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR, for Tamil Nadu. Under the deal, Lyca will distribute the film in all the languages in the state.

The production house on Wednesday took to their Twitter handle to announce the same. They wrote, “We are delighted and proud to announce. The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of THE BIGGEST PAN INDIA FILM #RRRMovie is acquired by us.”

DVV Entertainment, the production house of RRR also took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “We are happy to announce that leading production house @LycaProductions has acquired the Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights for #RRRMovie… Looking forward to the biggest release for THE BIGGEST FILM EVER!!! #RRR.”

Produced by DVV Danayya, this SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the pre-independence era of 1920 and tells the fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries. While the film presents Jr NTR in Komuram Bheem avatar, Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

The actioner also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in significant roles.

MM Keeravani is scoring the music and KK Senthil Kumar is handling the cinematography for RRR.

RRR is scheduled to be in the theatres on October 13.