Lucky is back: Race Gurram returns to theatres on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Before Pushpa made Allu Arjun a pan-India name, there was Race Gurram’s Lucky: carefree, unstoppable, and entirely his own kind of hero. The film is set to return to theatres on April 8, 2026, coinciding with Arjun’s birthday, and the re-release trailer, unveiled on Thursday, serves as a reminder of why it has never truly left audiences’ minds.

Race Gurram, directed by Surender Reddy, and starring Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, originally released on April 11, 2014. The film, with music composed by S Thaman, was produced by Nallamalupu Bujji under Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The cast included Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj, Ravi Kishan, Kick Shyam, and Saloni in key supporting roles.

The story follows two brothers who could not be more different. Ram, played by Shaam, is a sincere cop trying to bring down a factionist politician named Siva Reddy, played by Ravi Kishan. Lucky, played by Allu Arjun, is a happy-go-lucky guy who gets pulled into the conflict when he accidentally intercepts evidence against Siva Reddy. What follows is part action film, part comedy, and entirely Allu Arjun doing what he does best.

Race Gurram became the highest grossing Telugu film of 2014, becoming Allu Arjun’s first film to gross over Rs 100 crore. It also became the first Allu Arjun film to earn one million dollars in the United States.

What made it work was not any single element but the way everything fit together. Allu Arjun’s energy as Lucky was perfectly calibrated for mass entertainment. Surender Reddy kept the tone loud and fun without losing the emotional thread between the brothers. S. Thaman’s background score gave the film a pulse that fans still associate with its best moments. Songs like “Cinema Choopistha Mava” and “Boochade Boochade” became instant favourites and have never really left Telugu playlists.

The Brahmanandam factor

If there is one element from Race Gurram that has truly outlasted the film itself, it is Brahmanandam’s portrayal of Kill Bill Pandey. The character appears in the second half and effectively takes over the narrative, delivering a string of scenes that had theatres in uproar. The film’s comic sequences went on to inspire parodies and spoofs across television and online platforms, particularly its over-the-top moments, including the Kill Bill-inspired track. Clips of Brahmanandam from the film continue to circulate on social media over a decade later, which says everything about how deeply that performance lodged itself into the collective memory of Telugu film fans.

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Race Gurram released across 11,550 theatres worldwide in its original run. The re-release will not match that scale, but it does not need to. For the generation that saw it in theatres the first time and has been rewatching it on streaming since, seeing Race Gurram on a big screen again is reason enough. For younger viewers who only know it through clips and memes, this is a chance to experience it the way it was meant to be seen, with a full house, the BGM at full volume, and Brahmanandam’s entrance getting the reaction it deserves.