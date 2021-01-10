Love Story teaser: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s film seems perfect for hopeless romantics

The teaser of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story is out.

The video begins with introducing the viewers to Naga Chaitanya’s character Revanth, who seems to be a fitness trainer aiming to launch a start-up. Soon, we also meet Mounica, the character of Sai Pallavi, who is an ambitious girl looking for an IT job. However, when she fails, she finds herself unwinding through dance and that’s how Revanth meets Mounica. The teaser also gives a glimpse of their sweet romance and of their relationship’s hurdles.

While it is too soon to say anything about the film, Love Story seems to have been tailor-made for hopeless romantics.

Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula, who has previously made hits such as Fida, Happy Days, Anand, Leader and others. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Kammula said, “There is pain around… then there is hope. It’s our Love story.”

Naga Chaitanya hoped that his fans would enjoy the film as much as he enjoyed filming it. The actor via Twitter shared, “Hope you enjoy the glimpse of this journey as much as I did!”

Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.