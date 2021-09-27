Love Story box office: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi film ends the dry spell, registers a solid weekend

Director Sekhar Kammula’s latest movie Love Story has brought a much-needed reprieve to the box office business in the Telugu states. The Naga Chaitanya an Sai Pallavi film has reportedly recorded a solid opening in the Telugu states and the United States.

According to the sources, Love Story’s net earning is Rs 10 crore from its worldwide theatrical collection. On Saturday, Love Story box office collection stood at Rs 7.11 crore and it earned Rs 7.04 crore on Sunday. By these calculations, the film’s box office earning during the opening weekend stands at more than Rs 24 crore, which is a solid start to theatrical business as people return to cinema halls after the second wave of the Covid-19 infections.

While gross collection at the box office is the total amount obtained by selling tickets at a movie counter, net collection is the amount remaining after deducting the entertainment tax from the gross collections.

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the film had managed to generate a good buzz before its release in cinemas. And it seems the subsequent positive of word of mouth and encouraging reviews from the media has further helped the movie’s performance at the box office. It remains to be seen how the film holds up during the weekdays.

If the film manages to draw the family audience to the theatres in the coming days, it will encourage other filmmakers to take the risk of theatrically releasing their long-delayed films.

The who’s who of the Telugu film industry is also rooting for the success of Love Story. Recently, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted a glowing review about Love Story in an effort to encourage people to watch it in theatres.