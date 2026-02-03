Love, live-in relationships, and the conversation they can’t avoid: Deconding the trailer of Couple Friendly that garned Prabhas’ praise

When Prabhas decides to put his stamp of approval on something, people pay attention. The action star on Tuesday took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the trailer for the upcoming romance film Couple Friendly, calling it “a love story told straight from the heart” and extending his best wishes to director Ashwin Chandrasekhar, lead actor Santosh Soban, and the rest of the team. It’s a quiet yet meaningful endorsement, and for a film releasing on Valentine’s Day, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

So what exactly is Couple Friendly about? On the surface, it’s a fairly familiar setup: a young man chasing a dream, a woman who walks into his life unexpectedly, and a romance that neither of them saw coming. But the details are where the story starts to get interesting.