Love, live-in relationships, and the conversation they can't avoid: Deconding the trailer of Couple Friendly that garned Prabhas' praise

Prabhas on Tuesday took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the trailer for the upcoming romance film Couple Friendly, calling it "a love story told straight from the heart"

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min read Updated: Feb 3, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Prabhas heaps praise on trailer of Couple Friendly.
When Prabhas decides to put his stamp of approval on something, people pay attention. The action star on Tuesday took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the trailer for the upcoming romance film Couple Friendly, calling it “a love story told straight from the heart” and extending his best wishes to director Ashwin Chandrasekhar, lead actor Santosh Soban, and the rest of the team. It’s a quiet yet meaningful endorsement, and for a film releasing on Valentine’s Day, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

So what exactly is Couple Friendly about? On the surface, it’s a fairly familiar setup: a young man chasing a dream, a woman who walks into his life unexpectedly, and a romance that neither of them saw coming. But the details are where the story starts to get interesting.

Santosh Soban plays an aspiring interior designer who is waiting for his big professional break. It’s during these times that he crosses paths with Manasa Varanasi, and from there, the film begins to unfold. Their on-screen chemistry has already caught the attention of early viewers of the trailer, and it’s easy to see why. There’s an easiness to their pairing that feels refreshingly natural.

The real drama, though, kicks in when the story peels back a layer. What happens when the parents find out their children have been living together? That’s the question at the heart of Couple Friendly, and it’s one that gives the film its emotional weight. Veteran actors Rajeev Kanakala and Goparaju Ramana step in as the two fathers, bringing the kind of grounded, believable intensity that family conflict scenes demand. Layered on top of that is a quieter tension, the hero’s own reluctance to even bring up the subject of marriage, which adds a layer of realism that rom-coms don’t always bother with.

Set against the backdrop of Chennai, the Ashwin Chandrasekhar directorial weaves together romance, drama, friendship, and conflict into what promises to be an emotionally rich ride. Aditya Ravindran’s music has already drawn praise for complementing the film’s tone .

Whether Couple Friendly ends up being a quiet crowd-pleaser or something more, one thing is clear: it’s arriving at exactly the right moment on the calendar, and with exactly the right story to tell.

