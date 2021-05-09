Liger’s teaser release delayed due to pandemic: ‘We guarantee you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar’

The makers have postponed the release of the teaser indefinitely. (Photo: Dharma Productions)

You will have to wait a little longer for the release of Liger’s teaser. The makers have postponed the release of the teaser indefinitely.

A joint statement from production companies Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, and the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda was shared on social media sites on Sunday.

It said, “In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. ”

In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. pic.twitter.com/JmPSvhch8Y — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 9, 2021

“Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed,” it went on.

Liger, which is also written by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu.

The statement urged the fans to “stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that – we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we’re healthy and strong as a country.”

Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, and marks Vijay Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.