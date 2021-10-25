Liger: Vijay Deverakonda shoots a song in Mumbai as Ananya Panday is called for questioning by NCB again

Even as Ananya Panday is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the third time in the cruise ship drugs case, the team of her upcoming film Liger is shooting a song with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

Sharing an update about the shoot on Monday, co-producer Charmme Kaur wrote on social media, “#LIGER song shoot in mumbai, and trust me, @TheDeverakonda is dancing like never before. expect a full massy crazy feast. PS – this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie’s energy (sic).”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh of iSmart Shankar fame, Liger sees Vijay Deverakonda as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The movie also marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. It will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

#LIGER song shoot in mumbai , and trust me , @TheDeverakonda is dancing like never before., expect a full massy crazy feast 😉 PS – this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie ‘s energy 😍@PuriConnects @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/Mxm10O8KSv — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) October 25, 2021

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu. Mike Tyson will be seen in an extended cameo in the movie.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are bankrolling the film under the Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. The movie is expected to release in 2022.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has films with Sukumar and Shiva Nirvana in the pipeline.