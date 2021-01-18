Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda looks fierce

The first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film was unveiled along with the title on Monday. The Puri Jagannadh directorial has been titled Liger, with a tagline that reads, ‘Saala Crossbreeded.’ The poster shows Deverakonda posing in the backdrop of a half-lion and half-tiger picture that visually comprehends the title and the tagline.

“Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen (sic),” wrote Deverakonda, while sharing Liger’s first look poster on his Twitter page.

Liger is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, and marks Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. Also starring Ananya Panday as the female lead, it is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. “Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can’t wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam,” tweeted Karan on Monday.

Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts – Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can’t wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger pic.twitter.com/6hOBAB2wgJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2021

“A proud venture,” tweeted Charmme Kaur, who is also co-producing the film with Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar.

Linger is not Puri Jagannadh’s maiden Bollywood venture. Exactly 10 years ago, he made an action film called Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Billed as a sports drama, Deverakonda will play the role of a mixed martial artist in the film. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.