Liger distributor claims Vijay Deverakonda-starrer was ‘sabotaged’ as film tanks at box office

Film distributor Warangal Srinu revealed that he has lost 65 per cent of his investment after Liger, the film that he distributed across south India, bombed at the box office. He has alleged that there was an elaborate plan to “sabotage” the film’s collections.

Srinu also lashed out at those who call for boycotts of movies, underlining that many families depend on the movie industry for a living. Talking to The Times of India, he alleged a “concerted campaign” against the movie industry on a daily basis and slammed those who “thrash” movies even before seeing them. He said such mischief is affecting the livelihoods of daily wage workers, adding to the ongoing “bad phase” of the film industry.

Also Read | Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

It’s worth noting that Vijay Deverakonda came under fire on social media after he slammed the social media campaign #BoycottBollywood. “Let’s see who will stop us,” Deverakonda had said during the pre-release promotions of Liger. When the film opened to bad reviews and poor audience ratings, Deverakonda’s ‘arrogance’ was held responsible for people not showing up to the theatres.

Liger opened in cinemas amid huge hype but it didn’t live up to expectations. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film earned just Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend. To everybody’s shock, Liger also crashed at the box office in the Telugu states, the film’s home ground. The film collected Rs 15 crore on its opening day in the Telugu states and in the following days, it managed just a little over Rs 3 crore, ending the weekend on a discouraging note.