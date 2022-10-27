Liger director Puri Jagannadh lodges complaint against distributor Warangal Srinu

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has filed a complaint against distributor Warangal Srinu for instigating distributors against him. In the complaint, the director alleged that Warangal Srinu has defaulted on the amount he is supposed to pay the sub-distributors for the film Liger. The complaint further accuses Warangal Srinu of instigating other distributors against the director to hide this.

Here’s the complaint:

Puri Jagannadh complaint Puri Jagannadh complaint

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma shared a screenshot of Whatsapp exchanges, which revealed that many distributors are planning to team up against Puri Jagannadh and demand compensation for the loss incurred due to Liger’s box office failure.

Also, an audio clip of Puri Jagannadh has gone viral on social media, in which the filmmaker can be heard saying that he doesn’t owe anyone money. He further added that he will compensate the distributors who are not going to protest against him.

Liger, produced by Puri Jagannadh on an alleged budget of Rs 100 crore, turned out to be a flop despite the heavy promotions across the country. The film failed to break even, incurring losses to distributors and theatre owners. At that time, it was claimed Puri Jagannadh had assured distributors that he will compensate them.

Liger was widely panned by film critics for its dated scenes and melodrama. Shubhra Gupta of Indian Express rated the film with one star, and called it “a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions.”

Other than Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. It also has American boxing champion, Mike Tyson, in an extended cameo.