Lenin box office day 3: Akhil Akkineni film earns Rs 61 cr; RGV says ‘best actor in family’

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin has closed its opening weekend on a strong note, collecting Rs 9.65 crore India net on Day 3, Sunday, across 2,324 shows. The Sunday number marks the film’s highest single-day haul so far and represents an 11.6 per cent growth over Saturday’s Rs 8.65 crore. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 25.45 crore, with the India gross at Rs 29.27 crore. The production team on Monday shared that Lenin has crossed Rs 61 crore at the worldwide box office after three days.

For Akhil, these are career-best numbers by a significant margin. His previous release, Agent, made on a budget of Rs 85 crore, collected roughly Rs 10 crore net in its entire India run. Lenin crossed that mark in less than two days.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu exposes exhibitor’s remark before Maa Inti Bangaram hit Rs 100 cr mark

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi took to social media on Sunday to share a detailed note about the film’s journey, revealing that the pricing strategy behind Lenin was a deliberate decision taken alongside Nagarjuna to ensure the trade benefits from the film’s success, not just the makers.

“A year and a half ago, when Manam Entertainments and Sithara Entertainments came together for Lenin, we had just one target, to deliver a resounding blockbuster with Akhil and make every single person associated with this journey proud and happy,” Naga Vamsi wrote.

A year and a half ago, when Manam Entertainments and Sithara Entertainments came together for Lenin, we had just one target, to deliver a resounding blockbuster with Akhil and make every single person associated with this journey proud and happy. A few weeks ago, while we were… pic.twitter.com/jdqQPMrxAt — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) July 13, 2026

‘Distributors have recovered investment’

He said the decision to price the film conservatively was made jointly with Nagarjuna during the theatrical business negotiations. “A few weeks ago, while we were finalising the theatrical business, Nagarjuna garu and I made a conscious decision to price the film responsibly across every territory. We were both clear that the distributors and exhibitors who believed in Lenin should be in a position to celebrate its success from the very first weekend. That shared conviction guided every discussion and every decision we took,” he said.

The result, according to Naga Vamsi, is that distributors have already recovered their investments within the opening weekend itself. “Today, nothing gives me greater happiness than seeing our distributors recover their investments by the end of the very first weekend, and our exhibitors celebrating with packed houses and Housefull boards across theatres,” he wrote.

Also Read: Lenin movie review: Akhil Akkineni’s village drama wears its Kurukshetra on its sleeve

Story continues below this ad

He framed the film’s success not in terms of gross numbers but in terms of what it meant for everyone involved in the chain. “For us, this is what success truly means, not just numbers, but shared happiness. A film succeeds only when everyone in its journey succeeds together,” he said.

RGV calls Akhil Akkineni ‘the best actor of the family’

Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to share his review of the film and wrote, “Hey @AkhilAkkineni8 Just saw #Lenin , and apart from the FILM being GREAT , I realised that you are the BEST ACTOR in the #Akkineni family and I swear this on @iamnagarjuna 🔥🔥.”

RGV, who directed Nagarjuna in Shiva and shares a close relationship with the family, added, “Your ease is remarkable even when there’s no emotion in the scenes and in the emotional scenes you KILLED it 🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪💐💐💐 A BIG SHOUT OUT to #MuraliKishorAbburi for giving you AWESOME chords to PLAY 💪”.

About Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is a rural action drama set in the Rayalaseema region. The film stars Akhil alongside Bhagyashri Borse, with Sunil, Brahmaji, Ramki, Sivaji and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Music is composed by Thaman S, with Leon Britto handling cinematography and Navin Nooli on editing. The film is jointly produced by Nagarjuna and Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises and Sithara Entertainments, presented by Annapurna Studios.