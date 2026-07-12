Lenin box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni film crosses Rs 23 crore mark worldwide

Akhil Akkineni‘s Lenin is showing solid momentum at the box office, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 8.15 crore net on Day 2, playing across 2,099 shows in India. That marks a 14.0% jump over its Day 1 net of Rs 7.15 crore.

With two days behind it, Lenin has now built up a total India net collection of Rs 15.30 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.60 crore, per Sacnilk’s tracking.

The film is also holding up well internationally. Overseas markets brought in Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2 alone, lifting the film’s cumulative overseas gross to Rs 5.80 crore. Factoring in both domestic and international numbers, Lenin’s worldwide gross collection has now touched Rs 23.40 crore.