Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Lenin box office collection day 2: Akhil Akkineni film crosses Rs 23 crore mark worldwide
Akhil Akkineni's Lenin recorded a 14% growth on Day 2 with a net of Rs 8.15 crore, pushing its worldwide gross past Rs 23 crore.
Akhil Akkineni‘s Lenin is showing solid momentum at the box office, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk.
The film earned Rs 8.15 crore net on Day 2, playing across 2,099 shows in India. That marks a 14.0% jump over its Day 1 net of Rs 7.15 crore.
With two days behind it, Lenin has now built up a total India net collection of Rs 15.30 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 17.60 crore, per Sacnilk’s tracking.
The film is also holding up well internationally. Overseas markets brought in Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2 alone, lifting the film’s cumulative overseas gross to Rs 5.80 crore. Factoring in both domestic and international numbers, Lenin’s worldwide gross collection has now touched Rs 23.40 crore.
Also Read: Nagarjuna defends son Akhil ahead of Lenin: ‘Almost none of his films have worked’
Regionally, Hyderabad led the pack with the highest show count and strong occupancy through the day, while centres like Vizag and Warangal also posted healthy numbers, particularly during evening and night shows, per Sacnilk’s regional data. Night shows across major hubs consistently outperformed morning and afternoon slots.
The film carries significant stakes for Akhil Akkineni, marking his return to the big screen after three years and following the box office failure of Agent (2023). Akhil’s career so far has been defined more by struggle than consistency. His launch vehicle Akhil (2015) opened big but failed to sustain itself at the box office, and neither Hello (2017) nor Mr. Majnu (2019) fully turned things around. His genuine commercial breakthrough came with the romantic entertainer Most Eligible Bachelor (2021), co-starring Pooja Hegde, which closed its run with an India net collection of Rs 29.01 crore, still standing as his highest domestic total to date.
With Lenin’s current pace, the film needs to cross that Rs 29 crore India net mark to become Akhil’s highest-grossing release domestically, a milestone within reach over the opening weekend itself if collections hold up through Sunday.
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Brahmaji, Ramki and Sunil, with music by Thaman S. The film opened in theatres on Friday.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05