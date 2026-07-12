‘Please give me a job. I have 2 daughters’: Bhagyashri Borse on her father begging for work

Bhagyashri Borse, who is currently basking in the success of the Akhil Akkineni-starrer Lenin, has revealed that while she may be gaining popularity now, she comes from very modest means. The actor claims she grew up in a rather humble family, since her father lost his job as soon as she was born.

Bhagyashri Borse on her modest upbringing

“I’ve seen a very different side of life the day I was born. My family, my parents are from a lower middle-class background,” said Bhagyashri. “I’ve never seen stability the way we see it these days. I’ve always seen things go wrong with them. I’ve always seen them fighting to do the right thing for their children and consistently not give up. Because we come from zero,” she added.