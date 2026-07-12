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‘Please give me a job. I have 2 daughters’: Bhagyashri Borse on her father begging for work
Bhagyashri Borse, who appeared alongside Akhil Akkineni in Lenin this week, has revealed that she belongs to a lower middle-class background, where her parents had to make a lot of sacrifices for their two daughters.
Bhagyashri Borse, who is currently basking in the success of the Akhil Akkineni-starrer Lenin, has revealed that while she may be gaining popularity now, she comes from very modest means. The actor claims she grew up in a rather humble family, since her father lost his job as soon as she was born.
Bhagyashri Borse on her modest upbringing
“I’ve seen a very different side of life the day I was born. My family, my parents are from a lower middle-class background,” said Bhagyashri. “I’ve never seen stability the way we see it these days. I’ve always seen things go wrong with them. I’ve always seen them fighting to do the right thing for their children and consistently not give up. Because we come from zero,” she added.
“As a child, you don’t even know what money is. Growing up, you don’t know how important money is. All you care about is food, play around outside, and chill. Actually, I’ve seen a journal of Rs 10 green chilli, Rs 10 spinach. They used to literally count, ‘If we’ve spent Rs 300 this week, how do we maintain the next week?’ You see your parents struggle and work really hard for you,” Bhagyashri Borse said on Honest Townhall.
“I’ve seen my dad request someone, ‘Please give me a job. I have two daughters.’ As a small baby, you don’t want to see your father talk like that,” confessed Bhagyashri. “In my head, the only thing was this is not going to happen to my father ever again. I need to grow up and make sure his head is held this high always. It’s sad, but it’s been an inspiration to go forward in life. Whatever ambition there is inside, it’s for parents,” she added.
Bhagyashri Borse’s journey so far
Bhagyashri Borse, born in Aurangabad, relocated to Lagos, Nigeria with her family for seven years during her schooling. She then relocated to India and pursued modelling in Mumbai along with doing a bachelor’s in management studies course. She started her acting career with cameos in two Bollywood films — Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s 2023 coming-of-age romance Yaariyan 2 and Kabir Khan’s 2024 period sports drama Chandu Champion.
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However, Bhagyashri got her breakthrough as the leading lady in Harish Shankar’s 2024 Telugu action romance Mr. Bachchan opposite Ravi Teja. She subsequently appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom, Dulquer Salmaan in Selvamani Selvaraj’s Tamil period crime thriller Kaantha, and Ram Pothineni in Mahesh Babu P’s Telugu action comedy Andhra King Taluka last year. Bhagyashri’s last onscreen appearance was alongside Akhil Akkineni in Murali Kishor Abburu’s Telugu action romance Lenin, which released in cinemas on July 10. She’ll be next seen in Sivakumar Murugesan’s Tamil action film Seyon opposite Sivakarthikeyan.
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