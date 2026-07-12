Legendary singer S Janaki laid to rest; granddaughter Apsara says, ‘She was one of a kind’

Legendary playback singer S Janaki was laid to rest with full state honours at her family farmhouse in Kaniyanahundi on H.D. Kote Road in Mysuru on Sunday evening. She passed away on Saturday, July 11, at the age of 88 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests while undergoing treatment at Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru.

Her mortal remains were kept at the Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru from Sunday morning, where members of the public, colleagues from the film and music industries, and political leaders paid their final respects before the last rites at 5 pm. The funeral was held at the farmhouse in accordance with Janaki’s own wish that her last rites be performed in Mysuru.

S Janaki’s granddaughter Apsara spoke to the press at the last rites in Mysuru on Sunday, calling her grandmother’s passing a loss that extends far beyond the family. “This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world,” she said, adding that Janaki’s singing stood apart for its range and emotional depth. “She had the most expressive type of singing. I think everybody who listens to her music knows that.”

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Describing her grandmother as someone who could not be compared to anyone else, Apsara said, “My grandmother was one of a kind; anybody who knew her will not tell you otherwise. She was very special to the world; she was a remarkable talent.” Beyond the public persona, Apsara said she would remember Janaki simply as family. “I will remember her as my grandmother, kind, so generous, and full of love and laughter.”

She spoke about what S Janaki taught her over the years, saying the lessons went well beyond music or fame. “I’m very honoured to have been her granddaughter in this lifetime. I have learned so many things from her. Not just as a celebrity, but first and foremost, she was my grandmother,” she said. Apsara also recalled Janaki’s love for animals as something she deeply respected.

Calling her grandmother a divine presence and a gift to the world, Apsara said Janaki’s music would ensure she is never truly gone. “She will be greatly missed, but forever, she will live on through her music. We only have that now. We’re always together. There is no goodbye,” she said.

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Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum and the film fraternity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her passing “an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture,” adding that her songs “gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace and versatility.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay said Janaki had left an indelible mark on Indian music through thousands of songs across multiple languages. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu remembered her as “a daughter of Telugu soil” who built “an unparalleled musical legacy.”

From the film industry, actor Chiranjeevi said her voice had given life to emotions in countless films. Actress Trisha called it “one of the greatest honours of my life” to carry her name in the 2018 film 96. Singer Chinmayi recalled performing alongside Janaki on stage in Australia two decades ago, saying she could not tell from backstage whether the powerful voice she was hearing belonged to a man or a woman, until she realised it was Janaki.

Known as the Nightingale of South India, S Janaki recorded over 40,000 songs across nearly 20 Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Odia, Punjabi and Bengali, in a career that stretched over six decades. She began her playback career in the late 1950s and worked with generations of music composers across South Indian cinema. Her contributions earned her four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and the Padma Vibhushan, among numerous other honours.

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She had been residing in Mysuru’s Bogadi area in her later years after stepping away from active singing.