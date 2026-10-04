Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who directed some of the most innovative and genre-defining films in Indian cinema including the dialogue-free Pushpaka Vimanam, and the time-travel epic Aditya 369, died at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night. He was 94.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated recently. He had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments.

Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao began his career as an assistant to director L.V. Prasad before making his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti (1972).

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