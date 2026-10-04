Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died in Chennai on Saturday night due to age-related health complications.
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, who directed some of the most innovative and genre-defining films in Indian cinema including the dialogue-free Pushpaka Vimanam, and the time-travel epic Aditya 369, died at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night. He was 94.
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated recently. He had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments.
Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao began his career as an assistant to director L.V. Prasad before making his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti (1972).
Also Read: From India’s first time-travel epic to SSR61: How the 94-year-old filmmaker is set to disrupt cinema again
Across a career spanning six decades and five languages, he directed some of the most innovative films in Indian cinema. Even at 94, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao refused to stop. His final film, Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin, was completed earlier this year, making him among the oldest active filmmakers in the world.
Actors, filmmakers and industry veterans across South Indian cinema have begun sharing tributes and condolences on social media. Actor Jr NTR called him “a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations.” Composer Devi Sri Prasad wrote on X, “Dearest SINGEETAM SIR..We wil MISS YOU Sir.. You will always live in our Hearts. You are an Unparalleled LEGEND..An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..The Movies You made with such Fururistic Ideas and Techniques are lessons to all of us and the Future Generations of Film Makers too. Thankyou & Love You for Everything Sir..Iam blessed to have known You & worked with You Sir.”
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s most notable films include Mayur, a biographical drama on amputee classical dancer Sudha Chandran that won several awards. Pushpaka Vimanam, a dialogue-free black comedy starring Kamal Haasan, won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Aditya 369, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and featuring music by Ilaiyaraaja, was the first Telugu science fiction film to depict time travel. Bhairava Dweepam, also starring Balakrishna, was a high-fantasy adventure that completed a 100-day run in 28 centres. He also worked extensively in Kannada and Hindi cinema.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05