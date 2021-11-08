scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

Leaked dance videos of Allu Arjun from Pushpa The Rise sets go viral

Pushpa The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is all set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on December 17 in theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
November 8, 2021 4:57:14 pm
Allu Arjun PushpaAllu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa The Rise. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for a dance number titled “Hey Bidda Idi Naa Adda”. The filming for the Pushpa The Rise song began on November 4 with over 1000 dancers. Now a few videos of Allu Arjun from the shoot have surfaced online and gone viral. In these leaked videos, the actor is seen grooving with dancers in what looks like a festive setting.

Sharing details about the latest song shoot, the makers of the movie had earlier tweeted, “A rocking number from #PushpaTheRise is currently being shot on a grand scale with over 1000 dancers. This is going to be a masss feast on the Big Screen.”

Sharing a dance video of Allu Arjun from the shooting spot, Twitter user @krish224466 wrote, “Waiting mawa @PushpaMovie HEY BIDDA IDI NA ADDA.”

Another Twitter handle @_AlluArjunFC shared a dance video of Arjun and wrote, “How many of ur waiting for this 4 single.”

Pushpa The Rise marks actor Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. The movie revolves around red sandalwood smuggling.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh.

Pushpa The Rise will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on December 17 in theatres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement