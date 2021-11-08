Leaked dance videos of Allu Arjun from Pushpa The Rise sets go viral

Actor Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for a dance number titled “Hey Bidda Idi Naa Adda”. The filming for the Pushpa The Rise song began on November 4 with over 1000 dancers. Now a few videos of Allu Arjun from the shoot have surfaced online and gone viral. In these leaked videos, the actor is seen grooving with dancers in what looks like a festive setting.

Sharing details about the latest song shoot, the makers of the movie had earlier tweeted, “A rocking number from #PushpaTheRise is currently being shot on a grand scale with over 1000 dancers. This is going to be a masss feast on the Big Screen.”

Pushpa The Rise marks actor Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. The movie revolves around red sandalwood smuggling.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh.

Pushpa The Rise will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on December 17 in theatres.