Lavanya Tripathi on Chaavu Kaburu Challaga: It has a strong message

Actor Lavanya Tripathi’s new film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga (CKC) is scheduled for a March 19 release. The movie marks her second release in March after A1 Express. This is her third collaboration with production house Geetha Arts after Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Srirastu Subhamastu.

Directed by debutant Koushik Pegallapati, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga stars Kartikeya as the male lead. The film features Murali Sharma, Aamani, and Srikanth Iyengar in other pivotal roles. Ahead of the film’s release, Lavanya interacted with the media and shared interesting information related to the movie. Here are the excerpts.

Did the portrayal of your character pose any challenges to you in terms of acting?

I play a widowed character named Mallika in the movie. My character has certain limitations. She should not be expressive so much as her life journey in the plot is situated in bizarre conditions. For that, besides working on my looks, I have gone through several video tutorials to get the nuances right.

Is there an underlying message in your character?

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is a progressive story where you laugh at the same time you learn something. The good thing about the film is its message about widow remarriage.



How was it working with Kartikeya?

He says good things about everyone, and you feel like ‘I am the star, I am the star’ (chuckles). He is a brilliant actor, and I believe that his character Basthi Balaraju in the movie is going to be a landmark in his career.



Being a debut director, how well did Koushik handle the project?

Koushik is a director with confidence and clarity. He knows what he needs for the movie and he is pretty good at doing his job.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

I am doing a crime thriller and a Tamil project with Atharvaa Murali.