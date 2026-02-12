Lavanya Tripathi defends Chiranjeevi after his earlier male heir remark: ‘If somebody comes for my family…’

Lavanya Tripathi, wife of actor Varun Tej and daughter-in-law of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, has publicly defended her family against a wave of online criticism that erupted following the birth of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s twins. Speaking during promotions for her upcoming film Sathi Leelavathi on Thursday, she addressed the controversy directly and without hesitation.

“That tweet was in very bad taste,” she said. “When a family is celebrating, what is the need for something like that? It’s my family. If someone comes at my family, I will not like it.”

Pressed further on a line from her original social media response, that very few men do even 1% of what Chiranjeevi does, she expanded rather than retreated. “I have great men in my life. I’m very lucky to have men around me who are genuinely supportive. I include all of them in that 1%, along with many, many others. We are a country of over a billion people. One percent is a lot.”