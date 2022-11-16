Superstar Krishna’s daughter Manjula pens a heartfelt tribute: ‘You taught us through your actions’

Late Telugu superstar Krishna‘s daughter, actor Manjula Ghattamaneni has penned a heartfelt note for her late father, after he passed away on Tuesday, November 15.

Manjula took to Instagram to share her father’s picture, and wrote, “You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need.”

Manjula shared how she and her family, which also includes her brothers, Telugu stars Ramesh and Mahesh Babu, have learned from his “actions”. She wrote, “You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjula Ghattamaneni (@manjulaghattamaneni)

“You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it,” Manjula added.

Also read | Krishna: An icon whose contribution to Telugu cinema is unparalleled

Manjula shared that she hasn’t come to terms with his passing, and concluded, “I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana ❤.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjula Ghattamaneni (@manjulaghattamaneni)

A few months ago, Manjula had shared a video of an interview that she conducted with her father. During the conversation, he had opened up about his family life. “I am thrilled to interview my dad. Thank you nanna for sharing your thoughts and experiences with all of us. I cherish this interview with you forever,” Manjula had written as an introduction to the interview on Instagram.

Krishna died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 79. Krishna, in his acting career, had starred in more than 350 films since 1965, when he debuted with Thene Manasula. Some of his biggest hits are Gudachari 116, Manchi Kutumbam, Lakshmi Nivasam, Vichitra Kutumbam, Devadasu, Bhale Krishnudu, and Guru Sishyulu.