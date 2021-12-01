Lakshya trailer: Naga Shaurya promises a riveting drama

Venkatesh Daggubati on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of Naga Shaurya-starrer Lakshya on social media. Sharing the trailer link on his Twitter handle, the Drushyam 2 actor wrote, “Looks like a winner already! #LakshyaTrailer. All the best Team.”

Naga Shaurya also tweeted, “His victory is reserved… as he paid his life as it’s price. Here’s #LakshyaTrailer.”

The trailer of Lakshya revolves around the sport of archery. Naga plays a man with immense potential who can become a champion in the sport. But, his aim deviates due to unforeseen circumstances, and he eventually gives up the sport. However, his fate changes with the entry of Jagapathi Babu’s character. Overall, the trailer ticks all the right boxes, which are considered a must for any commercial sports drama.

Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, Laksyha stars Ketika Sharma of Romantic fame opposite Shaurya. Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Rammohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are the producers of the project, while Kaala Bhairava provided the music.

Lakshya will release in theatres on 10th December.