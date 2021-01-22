Lakshya teaser: Naga Shaurya looks intense in the role of an archer

The makers of Lakshya unveiled the teaser of the movie on the occasion of lead actor Naga Shaurya’s birthday on Friday.

Sharing the teaser of Lakshya on Twitter, the film’s co-producer Sharrath Marar wrote, “#Lakshya The journey that made him a champion! Lakshya Teaser is out now.”

“Finally, here I come with a small present to all My Beloved Fans on My Special day. Lakshya Teaser is out now! Grateful for all your love. Hope you all like it,” Naga Shaurya wrote on his Twitter handle.

Touted to be India’s first film based on the archery sport, the teaser of Lakshya begins with the voiceover of actor Jagapathi Babu reciting the lines – “Many get the recognition with the sport they play. But, only one person rarely brings the recognition to the sport!” His dialogue leaves us thinking about the film’s plot.

Judging by the teaser, Naga Shaurya seems to be playing a celebrated archer named Parthu with anger issues, which leaves his sport and personal life in turmoil.

Jointly produced by Sharrath Marar and Narayan Das Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Lakshya features Jagapathu Babu and Sachin Khedekar in crucial roles. Ketika Sharma is the female lead.

Kala Bhairava is scoring the music and Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi is the director for Lakshya.