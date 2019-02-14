Lakshmi’s NTR trailer: Ram Gopal Varma promises an unapologetic human drama

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday released the trailer of his upcoming film, Lakshmi’s NTR. While the trailer promises a sneak peek into the unseen side of NT Rama Rao’s time in politics, the director described it as a “love story.”

Sharing the trailer, RGV wrote, “Here is the trailer of the most intense and dramatic love story ever ..Wish u all a very happy Valentine’s day.”

The trailer has come out ahead of the release of NTR: Mahanayakudu, the second part of the biopic on the legendary actor. The first part titled NTR: Kathanayakudu, released in January, traced NTR’s rise in the film industry. The biopic was produced by NTR ‘s son Balakrishna, who has also played his father in the film.

While the two-part biopic portrayed NTR as a messiah, RGV’s biopic promises to show the human side of the actor, who was worshiped by millions of people.

While director Krish’s biopic was politically correct, RGV seems to have no qualms in ruffling a few feathers with his film. The director has been tweeting a series of memes about his film, mocking powerful people, which is proof enough that he is not worried about ensuing controversies.

Lakshmi’s NTR focuses on the most controversial part of NTR’s life. It talks about his relationship with his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy and his subsequent political downfall.

Judging from the teaser, P Vijay Kumar seems to have nailed the role of NTR. While he bears an uncanny resemblance to the late matinee icon, he also seems to have captured the mannerisms of the film’s subject.