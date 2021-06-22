Lakshmi Manchu’s free-style dance to ‘Vaathi Coming’ goes viral

Actor Lakshmi Manchu’s latest dance where she performs to Vijay’s hit “Vaathi Coming” song from Master has gone viral. In the video, she breaks into spontaneous, freestyle dance along with her daughter. “Go mad, Be crazy & DANCE like no one is watching! (sic),” she captioned the dance video, which she has posted on her Instagram page.

Lakshmi had made the video to mark World Music Day. Every year June 21 is dedicated to celebrate and promote music across the world.

On the work front, Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in the Netflix anthology drama Pitta Kathalu. She played a key role in a segment titled Ramula, which was helmed by Tharun Bhascker of Pelli Choopulu fame. She had played the role of a cold-blooded politician, who exploits the trust of a naive girl to settle the score with her political rivals. She garnered appreciation for effortlessly playing the cunning politician.

Last year she also hosted a celebrity talk show for a digital platform. The series called “Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu” featured actor Taapsee Pannu, American filmmaker Frank Coraci, tennis star Sania Mirza, pastry chef Pooja Dhingra among others.