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Lakshmi Manchu celebrates daughter Vidya Nirvana’s half saree ceremony; see photos
Lakshmi Manchu shared inside photos of her daughter's half saree ceremony, which is a traditional ceremony welcoming a girl to womanhood.
Lakshmi Manchu recently celebrated her daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand’s half saree ceremony. Vidya, who is also known as Apple, turned 11 this year. Lakshmi shared inside photos of her daughter’s half saree ceremony, which is a traditional ceremony welcoming a girl to womanhood.
The photos from the ceremony show Lakshmi dressed in a floral purple saree. She looked resplendent as she completed her look with a lotus flower in her hair and jewellery featuring diamonds and purple stones. On the other hand, Vidya is seen dressed in a gold and pink half saree. Captioning the post, Lakshmi wrote, “Kuturu’s blessing ceremony (sparkle emoji) So grateful to the entire dream team for helping me bring this beautiful celebration to life! (yellow heart emoji).” The event took place at Ridhira Retreats, and the decor consisted of fresh flowers, banana leaves, and more.
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Designer Asmita Marwa also shared photos from Vidya’s half saree ceremony. She wrote, “The most beautiful half saree ceremony for my gorgeous friend @lakshmimanchu Lakshmi Manchu’s daughter. The air was filled with the scent of tuberoses and the gentle notes of classical music — so refreshing, soulful and beautiful,” she wrote, posting pictures and videos of the event. One video shows Carnatic musicians performing as Vidya is blessed by guests who attended the ceremony. She also added, “God bless you always, my lovely girl Apple.”
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For the unversed, the half saree ceremony is celebrated in South India. It is a celebration that is held days after a girl’s first menstruation. She is gifted her first half saree, which includes a skirt, blouse, and a dupatta, by her maternal uncle. At the ceremony, the guests are served traditional food.
Lakshmi is the only daughter of Mohan Babu and the late Vidya Devi. She has lately been seen in films like Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy, Adiparvam, and Monster. She was also seen in the Tamil film Pookie.