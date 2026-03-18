Lakshmi Manchu celebrates daughter Vidya Nirvana’s half saree ceremony; see photos

Lakshmi Manchu recently celebrated her daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand’s half saree ceremony. Vidya, who is also known as Apple, turned 11 this year. Lakshmi shared inside photos of her daughter’s half saree ceremony, which is a traditional ceremony welcoming a girl to womanhood.

The photos from the ceremony show Lakshmi dressed in a floral purple saree. She looked resplendent as she completed her look with a lotus flower in her hair and jewellery featuring diamonds and purple stones. On the other hand, Vidya is seen dressed in a gold and pink half saree. Captioning the post, Lakshmi wrote, “Kuturu’s blessing ceremony (sparkle emoji) So grateful to the entire dream team for helping me bring this beautiful celebration to life! (yellow heart emoji).” The event took place at Ridhira Retreats, and the decor consisted of fresh flowers, banana leaves, and more.