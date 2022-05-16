scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Kushi first look: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu tie the knot, see pic

Kushi first look: Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 16, 2022 11:34:48 am
Kushi first lookThe first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi. (Photo: PR Handout)

Vijay DeverakondaSamantha Ruth Prabhu‘s film has been titled Kushi. The makers of the romantic comedy revealed the film’s title and its first look on Monday. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie will have its theatrical release on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Sharing the first look poster on his social media handles, Deverakonda wrote, “An explosion of Happiness, laughter, Love and family bonding. #Kushi – Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release. Spread the joy this Christmas, New Years.”

Samantha also wrote, “This Christmas- NewYears. An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience! #KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the first look poster, Vijay and Samantha are seen sitting together, with mountains forming the backdrop. While both the actors are seen in different moods, they are tied with ‘Brahma mudi.’ Overall, the colourful first look of Kushi promises a soothing and beautiful love story.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y of Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in other pivotal roles.

Kushi team is currently shooting crucial portions of the movie in Kashmir. The music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by G Murali.

On the work front, Deverakonda and Samantha are awaiting the release of Liger and Shaakuntalam, respectively.

