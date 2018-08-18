Kunal Kapoor to join Nagarjuna and Nani starrer Devadas?

Kunal Kapoor joins Nani and Nagarjuna’s Devadas. Kunal Kapoor joins Nani and Nagarjuna’s Devadas.

If the speculations are to believed, Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor has been approached to join the cast of multi-starrer Telugu film Devadas starring Tollywood actors Nagarjuna and Nani in the lead roles.

According to reports, the filmmakers zeroed in on Kunal after considering several other Bollywood actors, including Vivek Oberoi and Neil Nitin Mukesh. He has been offered the role of the main antagonist.

Devadas will mark Kunal Kapoor’s debut in Telugu films and it will be his second south Indian project. Last year, he played the anti-hero in Malayalam film Veeram, which was written and directed by renowned filmmaker Jayaraj. Set in 13th century Kerala, the film was the big screen adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Macbeth.

The production of Devadas, meanwhile, is fast nearing completion even as the film crew is currently shooting in Bangkok. Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of her recently released Geetha Govindam, and Aakanksha Singh, are playing the female leads in the film.

Nagarjuna was last seen in box office disaster Officer, which was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Nani’s previous film Krishnarjuna Yudham also tanked at the box office.

