Kudi Yedamaithe trailer: Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay are stuck in a time loop

The trailer of Amala Paul’s Telugu web series Kudi Yedamaithe was launched by director Nandini Reddy on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Director Pawan Kumar, co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla, actors Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay were also present at the trailer launch.

The trailer of Kudi Edamaithe shows two people stuck in a time loop, and thrown into the mix is plenty of twists and turns.

Amala Paul plays a police officer named Durga in Kudi Edamaithe. “I am feeling fortunate to be part of a project like Kudi Yedamaithe. Thanks to Nandini Reddy for giving me this opportunity. This web series has brought out a new side of me as an actor. My wish to work with Pawan Kumar came true with Kudi Yedamaithe. It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller,” Amala said at the trailer launch.

Produced by People Media Factory, the 8-part web series also stars Rahul Vijay, Ravi Prakash, Padmini Settam and Raj Mudiraj.

Kudi Yedamaithe will premiere on July 16 on Aha.