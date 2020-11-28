Kriti Sanon to play Sita in Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

Kriti Sanon might be seen playing Sita in Adipurush. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram, Om Raut/Twitter)

Om Raut directorial Adipurush based on the epic saga Ramayana has reportedly roped in Kriti Sanon to essay the role of Sita in the epic action-drama. The film has Prabhas playing Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

“After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity,” a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror. Earlier, it was being speculated that Anushka Sharma, Keerthy Suresh and Anushka Shetty might play the lead role opposite Prabhas.

The team of Adipurush is yet to make any official announcement about the same.

Adipurush is a story that celebrates “the victory of good over evil.” Om had earlier spoken about Adipurush to PTI and said, “It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It’s one aspect of the epic saga. It’s my screen adaptation of the epic.”

Sanon has Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey and Dinesh Vijan’s next with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

