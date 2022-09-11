scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Krishnam Raju dies at 83: Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others mourn the ‘Rebel Star’

Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83. Celebrities took to social media and expressed their grief, including Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR.

Krishnam RajuKrishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 (Photo: Twitter/ Manoj Manchu)

Telugu superstar and actor Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju passed away in the early hours of Sunday in a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 83. Celebrities took to social media and expressed their grief, including Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR.

Anushka wrote along with a photo of Krishnam Raju, “Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts …”

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time…”

Jr NTR tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu’s passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…”

Manoj Manchu wrote that he was a great human being and added an emotional note, “This can’t be true. Such a great human being  we will miss you dearly sir. Ur contribution to the film industry and the society Wil live on forever and ever. Om Shanti #KrishnamRaju garu. We will love you forever (sic).”

Nikhil Siddhartha wrote that Krishnam Raju had a ‘heart of gold’. “A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir  will miss your Presence and Motivational words always…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti…”

 

Actor Adivi Sesh called him ‘a rebel star’ and wrote, “Rest In Peace Krishnam Raju garu, the Rebel Star. You were always extremely kind and affectionate to me. My condolences to aunty, Prabhas garu, Praseedha and the rest of the family.”

Krishnam Raju, who was born on January 20 in 1940, made his screen debut in 1966 with Chilaka Gorinka. His portrayal of the antagonist in Avekallu earned him much fame, and later he established himself as a Rebel Star’, with roles of varying intensity. His movies Hanthakulu Devanthakulu, Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu, Bobbili Brahmanna, Rangoon Rowdy, Trishoolam, Katakatala Rudrayya, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Two Town Rowdy, Palnati Pourusham cemented his position as a bankable star in the industry. As a producer, Krishnam Raju bankrolled blockbusters Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu and Billa among others, under his Gopikrishna Movies banner. His last film under the banner was Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:09:28 pm
