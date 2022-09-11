Krishnam Raju dies at 83: Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others mourn the ‘Rebel Star’

Telugu superstar and actor Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju passed away in the early hours of Sunday in a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 83. Celebrities took to social media and expressed their grief, including Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR.

Anushka wrote along with a photo of Krishnam Raju, “Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts …”

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time…”

Jr NTR tweeted, “Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu’s passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…”

Manoj Manchu wrote that he was a great human being and added an emotional note, “This can’t be true. Such a great human being we will miss you dearly sir. Ur contribution to the film industry and the society Wil live on forever and ever. Om Shanti #KrishnamRaju garu. We will love you forever (sic).”

Nikhil Siddhartha wrote that Krishnam Raju had a ‘heart of gold’. “A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir will miss your Presence and Motivational words always…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti…”