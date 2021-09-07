Krish Jagarlamudi meets Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veeramallu shoot to resume soon

The shooting for Hari Hara Veeramallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is all set to resume soon. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the period drama will depict the life of legendary warrior Veeramallu.

Recently, Krish and producer AM Ratnam met Pawan Kalyan and decided to begin the shoot of Hari Hara Veeramallu. A new schedule of the movie will begin after the actor wraps up his current project, Bheemla Nayak.

#HariHaraVeeraMallu @PawanKalyan garu met & discussed forthcoming schedules of Epic Adventure @HHVMFilm with our Captain @DirKrish & Visionary @AMRathnamOfl✨ Shoot resumes very soon⚡ Witness the Periodic Extravaganza in theatres, 29 April 2022 🔥@mmkeeravaani @ADayakarRao2 pic.twitter.com/CfQ1EzQmpp — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) September 7, 2021

The film, which is made on an extravagant budget, is 50 per cent complete. Produced by A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Productions banner, it will release on 29 April, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Set in the 17th century with the backdrop of the Mughals and Qutb Shahi, the film marks the first collaboration between Krish and Pawan.

Hari Hara Veeramallu will have a musical score by MM Keeravani and cinematography by Gnanashekar VS. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead. On the work front, Pawan Kalyan also has an untitled project with director Harish Shankar in the pipeline.