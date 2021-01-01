Krack trailer: Ravi Teja plays a violent police officer

The trailer of Telugu star Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Krack was released on Friday on the occasion of New Year.

The trailer reveals that Ravi Teja plays a police officer who has a knack for playing fast and loose with the rules. For example, chopping the thumb off an accused in his custody and threatening to dismember other parts of the body as well. The trailer suggests that it is an old-school police action drama, where a cop justifies bending the law as long as he’s making bad people suffer.

The film was originally scheduled for release in May last year. However, the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible. There were even rumours that the producers were considering skipping the theatrical route in favour of OTT. Now, the filmmakers are gearing up to release the film in theatres during Sankranti.

Krack is the first big Telugu film to release in theatres in the last 10 months. The industry stakeholders are hoping that this film will lift the public sentiment about visiting theatres.

Krack is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is Ravi Teja’s third collaboration with the director after Don Seenu and Balupu. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.