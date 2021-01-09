scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 09, 2021
Krack movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Krack, starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani and Ali.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2021 12:37:03 pm
ravi teja film krackKrack has hit theatres.

Actor Ravi Teja plays a violent police officer in his latest release Krack. The movie, which released today in theatres, marks Teja’s third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni, after Don Seenu and Balupu. Krack also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

Krack was previously scheduled to release in May 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the makers to postpone the film. The makers eventually made it a Sankranti release this year, making it the first big Telugu film to hit theatres in the last 10 months. The industry stakeholders are hoping that Krack will lift the public sentiment about visiting theatres.

Ravi Teja recently about playing a cop again in Krack. He said, “I think the credit for that goes to SS Rajamouli. With Vikramarkudu, he has set a standard for me. So, even if the characters are different, a shade of Vikram Singh Rathod (his character in Vikramarkudu) comes into it. However, I won’t compare the two characters.”

Calling Krack a commercial potboiler, Teja added, “Krack has all elements to be called a commercial-masala entertainer. I am very satisfied with how the film has turned out. I am very confident about it.”

12:37 (IST)09 Jan 2021
Varun Tej send best wishes to the Krack team

Actor Varun Tej tweeted, "My best wishes to @RaviTeja_offl anna, @megopichand, @MusicThaman and the entire team of #Krack for the release today!"

In Krack's trailer, we saw Ravi Teja as a police officer who has a knack for playing fast and loose with the rules. From chopping the thumb off an accused in his custody to threatening to dismember other parts of his body, he is unabashed. The trailer suggests that it is an old-school police action drama, where a cop justifies bending the law as long as he’s making bad people suffer.

Ravi Teja shared how real-life cops react to his onscreen characters. He said, "I often meet them at functions or get-togethers. They tell me how they are a fan of my character in Vikramarkudu. I hope Krack creates the same impact on the audience."

