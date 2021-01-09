Krack movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Krack has hit theatres.

Actor Ravi Teja plays a violent police officer in his latest release Krack. The movie, which released today in theatres, marks Teja’s third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni, after Don Seenu and Balupu. Krack also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

Krack was previously scheduled to release in May 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the makers to postpone the film. The makers eventually made it a Sankranti release this year, making it the first big Telugu film to hit theatres in the last 10 months. The industry stakeholders are hoping that Krack will lift the public sentiment about visiting theatres.

Ravi Teja recently about playing a cop again in Krack. He said, “I think the credit for that goes to SS Rajamouli. With Vikramarkudu, he has set a standard for me. So, even if the characters are different, a shade of Vikram Singh Rathod (his character in Vikramarkudu) comes into it. However, I won’t compare the two characters.”

Calling Krack a commercial potboiler, Teja added, “Krack has all elements to be called a commercial-masala entertainer. I am very satisfied with how the film has turned out. I am very confident about it.”