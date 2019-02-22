Telugu director Kodi Ramakrishna passes away

Director-writer Kodi Ramakrishna passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

In a career spanning over three decades, Kodi Ramakrishna helmed over 100 films. Some of his most well-known movies include Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya, Mangamma Gari Manavadu, Thalambralu, Aahuthi, Bharatamlo Bala Chandrudu, Station Master, Muddula Mavayya, Maa Aavida Collector, Pelli, Dongaata, Ankusham, 20va Shatabdam, Bharat Bandh, Sathruvu, Gudachari No.1, Gudachari 117, Ammoru, Devi, Devullu, Devi Putrudu, Anji and Arundhati.

His last directorial was the 2016 Kannada film Nagarahavu.

Ramakrishna also donned the greasepaint for films like Dongaata, Aasti Mooredu Aasha Baaredu, Attagaaroo Swagatam, Inti Donga and Mudilla Muchata.

Telugu celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences. Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, “A huge loss to #TFI..His contribution to cinema remains remarkable with so many path-breaking films like #Arundhati #Ammoru #ManganmaGariManavudu #Ankusam and many others..Strength to the family and loved ones..RIP #KodiRamakrishna garu..”

Sudheer Babu posted on Twitter, “We lost a pioneer. A visionary filmmaker who discovered the potentiality for VFX films on Telugu Screen. #Ammoru & #Arundhati are my personal favourites. #KodiRamakrishna Garu will be missed. My deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace.”