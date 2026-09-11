‘Kill Spirit if you can’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother throws open challenge to film critics

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s brother and producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has openly challenged film critics to “kill” his upcoming film Spirit, following the lukewarm response to his recent production venture Romanchakam. The producer blamed reviews for contributing to the film’s poor reception and questioned the ease with which critics assess movies.

Pranay described film criticism as an “easy job”, contrasting it with the challenges filmmakers face during production. “If you get into production, you understand how hard the director works to execute what’s written and the kind of problems that arise during production,” he said.

He went on to suggest that film critics were able to “kill” Romanchakam partly because it was a smaller film, before throwing down a challenge over Spirit, which is being directed by his brother Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas.