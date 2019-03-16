Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen to share screen with Anushka Shetty in Silence

Actor Anushka Shetty, who was last seen in Bhaagamathie, is now gearing up to start her international project Silence. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and English. The makers have roped in Hollywood actor Michael Madsen for a major role. He also serves as the executive producer for this project. The actor is known for his work in films like Reservoir Dogs, Hateful Eight and Kill Bill series.

R Madhavan is the lead actor of the film that also stars Anjali, Avasarala Sreenivas, Shalini Pandey and Subba Raju.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Silence will predominantly be shot in the US. The makers have already planned a three month long schedule which starts in April.

The team of Silence is reportedly planning to unveil the teaser in May. Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory are bankrolling the project. Vishwa Prasad, the CEO of People Media Factory said, “Silence is one of its kind movie that entertains and engages the audience across continents. We are quite confident about the film’s success at the global box office.”

Silence has Shaneil Kumar Deo as the cinematographer and Gopi Sundar is the music composer.