Kiara Advani on Vinaya Vidheya Rama: My character will bring a comic relief

Kiara Advani made her debut in Tollywood last year with Bharat Ane Nenu, which had superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Her second Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama is now all set to hit the screens on January 11 during the Sankranti festival. Kiara is quite upbeat about the upcoming film as she says it gave her the opportunity to dance her heart out along with her co-star Ram Charan Teja.

Here are the excerpts from Kiara’s interaction with the media:

Q. How Vinaya Vidheya Rama is going to be a different one for you?

It was a very amazing experience working with Charan and Boyapati. The film has a very big cast and it felt like one big family on the set. For me, it was a new experience. Because it is my first mass commercial film and I have never done a mass heroine character before. You require a lot of conviction to make unbelievable situations believable. Director Boyapati Sreenu has so much of conviction in his characters and script.

Q. Are you comfortable with doing ‘mass commercial films’?

I think as an actor you want to try different roles and you want to do different cinema that reaches out to all kinds of the audience. I grew up loving dancing. I wanted to be an actor because I love dancing. Finally, I got that chance in this film to go out and then do full-on dance numbers. So, I am happy that I got the chance in a film like this, where my hero and the director are known for making these kinds of films.

Q. Was it easy for you to switch from Bharat Ane Nenu to Vinaya Vidheya Rama?

I believe in the director and I completely surrender to the director, their vision and story. I am just the character that I am supposed to be when I am on that set. I am playing the character named Sita and Charan’s character is called Rama. With the family, they are like Rama and Sita. They will be traditional and the male lead looks more dominating. But when Rama and Sita are alone, she is the boss in their relationship. That’s kind of interesting to see her taking over him and bossing over him. The lead characters have got some interesting chemistry.

When I got to know about my character in the entire screenplay, it came as a comic relief and the fact that it is so different from how you expect the girl to usually be the most submissive one in the relationship. I hope I am engaging enough when you watch me on the screen. I believe in quality time. For me, it is not about how much screen time you have, but what you do with that screen time.

Q. Are you a spontaneous actor or do you need preparations for your roles?

I am usually a very spontaneous actor and I like to be that way especially when it is a comedy or a slice of life. To keep it natural I think it’s important to play off other actor. But, I think every role demands a certain kind of preparation. For Vinaya Vidheya Rama, my main preparation was for the dialogues. Because I used to learn the lines and then not to take that stress off the lines when I am on the sets. So that I could focus on the emotions and I am just reacting being spontaneous.

Q. 2018 seems to have been an interesting year for you in Telugu films.

I believe that there is a time that comes and certain opportunities come. You have to recognize them and you have to just grab them. I think Dhoni movie really changed a lot of things for me. It was a kind of film that made me a household name and that got me closer to the people. Director Siva Koratala and Namrata Shirodkar had seen my work in that movie and wanted to cast me for Bharat Ane Nenu. When you have Mahesh Babu as your co-star, it’s a dream launch for any actor. From there, there was no looking back. I think work brings work.

Q. You worked for Karan Johar’s episode in Lust Stories. Was it tough to say yes for it?

Not at all. Karan Johar called me and offered me to act in it. Though I agreed instantly, he suggested me to visit his office for the full narration. And he said that he can only promise me one thing that Lust Stories is a kind of film after which people will see me as an actor. It’s a female-oriented script. I had no inhibitions and apprehensions, not when I said yes to him for sure. I had seen When Harry Met Sally and The Ugly Truths. So, I was well aware of the romantic scenes. It was very comically done. And of course, before doing those scenes I was nervous. Actually, I googled to know how does it work. But, Karan made it so easy to enact.

Q. Tell us about Kabir Singh (the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy)?

I loved Arjun Reddy. I am a huge fan of Vijay Devearkonda. He is an outstanding as an actor. I think he and Shalini Pandey lived their characters in the film. Of course, now we have to live up to it. Kabir Singh will be our version of Arjun Reddy. It will be Kiara and Shahid (Kapoor) playing Kabir and Preeti. We hope that the love Arjun Reddy got, we are able to live up to that. Of course, comparisons will happen and that will be very difficult. We are very happy that Sandeep sir is directing the Hindi version and he knows these characters more than anyone else. For me, I have done the film purely because Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing it. And we are keeping it as a Delhi based story.