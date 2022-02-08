Khiladi trailer: Ravi Teja promises action drama blended with commercial elements

Even as fans wait for Ravi Teja’s Khiladi to land, the film’s trailer managed to satiate fans to some degree. Sharing the trailer on social media, the film’s director Ramesh Varma wrote, “Play smart, Here’s the #KhiladiTrailer.” He also added that the film will release on February 11.

The 134-second trailer begins with Ravi Teja comparing himself with an IPL cricketer and says he will work only for those who bid the highest. Immediately, the trailer’s focus shifts to the film’s core theme, which revolves around the theft of crores of rupees and involves the hero. The trailer also gives a sneak peek into the lavishly choreographed action part and songs with Ravi Teja’s trademark swag. By the end of the trailer, it’s sure that the viewers will get an impression of watching an action drama blended with commercial elements.

Meanwhile, while interacting with the media, the film’s producer Satyanarayana Koneru said, “Initially, I was sceptical about the film’s release on February 11. I doubted whether Ramesh Varma will be able to deliver the content on time. But he took it as a challenge, and now, the movie is ready for release. We sought permission to delay the night curfew by another hour in Andhra Pradesh. If we get it, we can screen four shows there. We are releasing Khiladi in many theaters in Nizam (Telangana).”

Khiladi stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads; Devi Sri Prasad has composed its music.