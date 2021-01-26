Khiladi teaser: Ravi Teja promises a total fan pleaser

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | January 26, 2021 12:30:41 pm
Khiladi teaserKhiladi is helmed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa. (Photo: Aditya Music/YouTube)

Telugu star Ravi Teja on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his upcoming film Khiladi on the occasion of his 53rd birthday. The teaser is nothing but a live-action version of a motion poster. All we get is 30-plus seconds of Ravi Teja walking in slow-motion through a cloud of smoke as a breeze gently ruffles his hair.

And if this glimpse is anything to go by, the only significant element of Khiladi seems to be Ravi Teja. It looks like director Ramesh Varma Penmetsa doesn’t have something exciting and refreshing to offer in terms of story, setting and narration. Khiladi seems like a typical Ravi Teja film with over-the-top action sequences that usually plays out after noisy punch lines coupled with nonsensical storyline. A total fan pleaser.

Khiladi, also starring Dimple Hayathi and Keshav Deepak, went on floors a few weeks ago in Hyderabad. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the film, which is bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru of Abhishek Studios LLP and Pen India Limited. The film is expected to be ready for summer this year.

Ravi Teja is currently basking in the box office success of his latest film Krack. The cop drama that released during Sankranti holiday is being touted as the “first Telugu blockbuster of 2021”. Besides keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office, the film also surprisingly received mostly positive reviews. And the success of the movie has given the much-needed confidence to other Telugu filmmakers to release their new films during the pandemic.

