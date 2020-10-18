Khiladi: Ravi Teja reveals first look

Khiladi stars Ravi Teja in a double role. (Photo: Ravi Teja/Twitter)

Ravi Teja shared the first look of his upcoming film Khiladi on Sunday. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Unveiling the first look of #Khiladi. All set for another exciting journey!”

The film will be directed by Ramesh Varma, who is extremely excited to be working with Ravi Teja. Sharing two posters on his official Twitter account, Ramesh Varma wrote, “Brace up for the Mass #Khiladi you will ever see! Teaming up with extraordinary talent and technicians, Need all your love and blessings.”

In another post, he informed the fans that the film has already gone on floors.

Apart from Ravi Teja, Khiladi will star Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the two leading ladies.

Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma, will see Ravi Teja in a double role. The movie is being produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Disco Raja, which released on January 24, 2020.

