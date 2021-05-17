Khiladi makers quash rumours of film being considered for OTT release

The makers of Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi have quashed the rumours of releasing their film on OTT. In a statement, the producers reinstated that the film will come out in theatres as it is meant for the big screen experience.

Koneru Satyanarayana, the producer of Khiladi, said in a statement, “There is no truth in the news of our film being considered for a release directly on OTT. We are making Khiladi to give the best theatrical experience without compromising on the production values and budgets. We will release our movie only in theatres first. Apart from the intriguing story and screenplay, the recently shot action sequence in Italy is going to be another major highlight in the movie. We will announce the new release date for the film once the pandemic situation becomes is brought under control.”

Khiladi was supposed to be released on May 28, but it was postponed given the surge in the coronavirus cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Ramesh Varma directorial presents Ravi Teja in dual roles and stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. Sujith Vaassudev and GK Vishnu are cranking the camera for the project while Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.

Koneru Satyanarayana is producing the film in association with Dr Jayantilala Gada of Pen Studios.